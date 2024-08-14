Alex Kane on the state of the MLW locker room, dropping the MLW Championship to Satoshi Kojima and their relationship

CategoriesInterview Highlights MISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“Andrew Thompson Interviews” with guest Alex Kane

Host: Andrew Thompson of Andrew Thompson Interviews

Kane on the state of the MLW locker room: “Just from a backstage perspective, how cool everybody is. As Rickey Shane Page would put it, even though he’s not with MLW anymore, ‘We don’t have any dickheads in our locker room’ and it’s a beautiful thing. Everybody comes in, does what they need to do, we have a good time. We watch each other’s matches, we give each other critiques where we can give critiques. Some people don’t like taking critiques and that’s fine. I like the production, the writing has gotten a thousand times better. Not saying it was bad before! Not saying it was bad before! But it’s gotten better. Everything can always get better. I just like everything about MLW. I would like to add some more people to the Bomaye Fight Club. But, there’s certain people, who are stopping that from happening. We gotta fix that. But, yeah, just more people in Bomaye Fight Club. That’s the thing I would change. More people in Bomaye Fight Club.”

Kane on his future and his desire to be where he can make an impact: “Alex Kane is trying to get to the money. Wherever the money is, whether it’s WWE, AEW, Japan, TNA, it don’t matter, or MLW. Wherever the money is, Alex Kane is trying to go. Also, to where I can make an impact, no pun intended. But, wherever I can make an impact. Just not be a guy on the shelf. I have a lot to offer all of the wrestling organizations in the world and I would like to capitalize on that as much as I possibly can.”

Kane on his 210-day MLW Championship reign and dropping the belt to Satoshi Kojima: “It was cool (wrestling Kojima at MLW SuperFight). The crazy thing to me was I was so nervous about putting the match together. I literally strolled in. Kojima was there. Kojima is so nice to me, he’s always been so nice to me. He’s always been very respectful of me as I’ve been of him. He always compliments my gear, he thinks my gear is amazing and I love it and then we text a little on Twitter sometimes but, besides that, Kojima, he actually watched my stuff. He watched my stuff, he put it together, he knew what my big moves were and stuff like that. We put it together, we went out there, I thought we made magic. The thing I liked the most about that title change was nobody saw it coming, and people were audibly shocked that it happened. I could hear, laying there after being pinned and just hearing the crowd or whatever, it was just silence for a little bit. They came back up to celebrate, but it was silence. They were like, holy shit, that really happened. So, and then I also think that I was champ for long enough. I never said to anybody, like, I wanna be the longest-reigning — it was on the list of Bomaye, but that’s a gimmick. But, in real life, I never wanted it to be super long. I just wanted it to make an impact… and I think that it did that or whatever. It was a very memorable title reign, very memorable stories and when I win it again, that’s what I want too.”