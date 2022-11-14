MLW Fusion preview: MLW National Openweight Championship match set for Thursday’s show on Pro Wrestling TV

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.
-Alex Kane vs. Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship
-Killer Kross vs. Matt Cross
Powell's POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET.The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET. MLW announced that MLW Insider will stream on Tuesdays.
