MLW Fusion preview: MLW National Openweight Championship match set for Thursday’s show on Pro Wrestling TV

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Thursday’s Major League Wrestling Fusion.

-Alex Kane vs. Davey Richards for the MLW National Openweight Championship

-Killer Kross vs. Matt Cross

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV at 7CT/8ET.The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 7CT/8ET. MLW announced that MLW Insider will stream on Tuesdays. My weekly audio reviews of MLW Fusion are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).