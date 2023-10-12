Impact Wrestling, MLW Fusion, and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Rodney Mack, Karen Jarrett, Gregory Iron

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian in a best of three falls match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube page and FITE.TV. My reviews are available either shortly after the conclusion of the show or on Fridays, and my weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Willow Nightingale vs. Leyla Hirsch. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 46 percent of the vote. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the majority grade in our post show poll with 48 percent of the vote. B finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Rodney Mack (Rodney Begnaud) is 53.

-Karen Jarrett is 51.

-Gregory Iron (Greg Smith) is 37.