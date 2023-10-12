ROH on HonorClub TV lineup: The card for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub TV show.

-ROH Champion Eddie Kingston vs. Serpentico in a Proving Ground match

-QT Marshall vs. Daga for the AAA Latin American Championship

-ROH Women’s Champion Athena in action

-Christopher Daniels vs. Ethan Page

-“The Infantry” Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo vs. Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty

-Mercedes Martinez vs. Lady Frost

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Willow NIghtingale

-Billie Starkz in action

Powell’s POV: There were additional matches taped for this episode. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews are available on Fridays, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).