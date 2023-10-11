NXT TV rating for the head-to-head battle with AEW Dynamite

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 921,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 857,000 viewership count from the previous edition.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demo, up compared to last week’s 0.22 rating. AEW Dynamite finished with 609,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating. The October 11, 2022 edition of NXT delivered 737,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating. It’s worth noting that when the two shows ran head-to-head on October 18, 2022, AEW Dynamite delivered 752,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating, while NXT produced 676,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating.