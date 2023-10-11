AEW Dynamite rating for the Title Tuesday battle with NXT

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 609,000 viewers for TBS, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was down from the 800,000 viewership total from last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.26 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. NXT won the battle decisively with 921,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in the key demo. The October 12, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 983,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It’s worth noting that when the two shows ran head-to-head on October 18, 2022, AEW Dynamite delivered 752,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating, while NXT produced 676,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating.