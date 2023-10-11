AEW Dynamite rating for the Title Tuesday battle with NXT

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 609,000 viewers for TBS, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was down from the 800,000 viewership total from last week’s show.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.26 rating in 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.28 rating in the same demo. NXT won the battle decisively with 921,000 viewers and a 0.30 rating in the key demo. The October 12, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 983,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic. It’s worth noting that when the two shows ran head-to-head on October 18, 2022, AEW Dynamite delivered 752,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating, while NXT produced 676,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating.
