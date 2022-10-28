What's happening...

10/28 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 229): Mike McMahon returns to discuss CM Punk exiting AEW, the teased return of The Elite, MJF’s future, WWE booking under Paul Levesque, Simone Johnson debuting as Ava Raine in NXT

October 28, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com’s All-Elite Aftershow Podcast co-host Mike McMahon discussing CM Punk exiting AEW, the teased return of The Elite, MJF’s future, WWE booking under Paul Levesque, Simone Johnson debuting as Ava Raine in NXT, and much more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 229) and guest Mike McMahon.

