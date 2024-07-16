AEW Collision rating: Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 362,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s show aired less than two hours after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. The previous edition of Collision had 306,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. One year earlier, the July 15, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 579,000 viewers with a 0.20 in the 18-49 demographic.