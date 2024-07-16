AEW Collision rating: Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 362,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo.
Powell’s POV: Saturday’s show aired less than two hours after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. The previous edition of Collision had 306,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating. One year earlier, the July 15, 2023 edition of AEW Collision delivered 579,000 viewers with a 0.20 in the 18-49 demographic.
This week was higher than last week and you still had to find an excuse for why it was so bad.
There was an assassination attempt on a former president who is running for the office again less than two hours before the start of the show. If you don’t think that had an affect, then you are just plain delusional. Had this occurred on a Friday, I would have made the same note in the Smackdown ratings report. Grow up.