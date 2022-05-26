Impact Wrestling, NXT UK, MLW Fusion, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Misterioso, Simon Diamond, Steve Maclin, Hector Garza, Hans Schmidt

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features Josh Alexander, Jay Briscoe, and Mark Briscoe vs. “Violent By Design” Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show is headlined by A-Kid vs. Charlie Dempsey in a Heritage Rules match. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight on the MLW YouTube page at 7CT/8ET. The show is headlined by Alex Hammerstone vs. Cesar Duran for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. My written and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available after the show or on Friday.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown received a majority B grade vote from 40 percent of our post show poll voters. A finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote C grade from 26 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 22 percent. The voting was all over the place, as D finished third with 19 percent, F finished fourth with 17 precent, and A finished fifth with 16 percent. I gave the show a D+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Misterioso (Roberto Castillo) is 56.

-Pat Kenney, who wrestled as Simon Diamond, is 55.

-Steve Maclin (Stephen Kupryk) is 35. He previously worked as Steve Cutler in WWE.

-The late Hans Schmidt (Guy Larose) died on May 26, 2012 at age 87.

-The late Hector Garza died on May 26, 2013 at age 43 following a battle with lung cancer.

-The late Ashley Massaro was born on May 26, 1979. She took her own life at age 39 on May 16, 2019.