05/25 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Hangman Page and CM Punk meet before Double Or Nothing, Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears in a cage match with MJF as special ref, three Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal matches, FTR vs. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero for the ROH Tag Titles, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Private Party

May 25, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Hangman Page and CM Punk meet before Double Or Nothing, Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears in a cage match with MJF as special ref, three Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal matches, FTR vs. Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero for the ROH Tag Titles, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Private Party, and more (31:04)…

