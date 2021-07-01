Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, Dot Net Weekly, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Carmella DeCesare, Harold Sakata, Abismo Negro

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Dot Net Members will hear the new Dot Net Weekly audio show with Jake Barnett and I discussing all the news of the week. Join us on the ad-free version of the website by signing up for membership today via the Dot Net Members’ Signup Page.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Team Callis vs. Team Dreamer in a six-man tag match. John Moore’s reviews are available after the show concludes or on Friday morning. My members’ exclusive audio review and Impact Hit List will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes A-Kid vs. Jordan Devlin. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning.

-Monday’s WWE Raw produced an C grade with 30 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave this show a C- grade with the main event giving it a nice boost.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade from 44 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former WWE Diva Search participant Carmella DeCesare is 39.

-Harold Sakata was born on July 1, 1920. He died on July 19, 1982 at age 62 of liver cancer. Sakata is best known for playing the role of “Oddjob” in the James Bond film Goldfinger.

-Abismo Negro (Andres Gonzalez) was born on July 1, 1971. His died of drowning and his body was found in a river on March 22, 2009.