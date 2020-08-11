WWE Raw viewership for the show featuring the Randy Orton and Ric Flair angle, week two of Retribution and Raw Underground

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.722 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.715 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The Retribution faction and Shane McMahon’s Raw Underground didn’t lead to much in the way of increased interest in the show compared to last week when both debuted. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.811 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.754 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.601 million viewers. The August 12, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.729 million viewers.



