Impact Wrestling TV preview: The advertised match lineup for tonight’s show, Impact In 60 theme

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-Eddie Edwards defends the Impact World Championship in an open challenge.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee.

-Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh in a no-DQ match.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between and will focus on the company’s best tag team matches. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the show airs. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.