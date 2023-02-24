02/24 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve in a Monster’s Ball for the X Division Title, Motor City Machine Guns vs. Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey in a non-title match, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer in Beat the Clock Challenge matches, Frankie Kazarian and Yuya Uemora vs. Deaner and Callihan, Allysin Kay vs. Taya Valkyrie

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Trey Miguel vs. Crazzy Steve in a Monster’s Ball for the X Division Title, Motor City Machine Guns vs. Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey in a non-title match, Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer in Beat the Clock Challenge matches, Frankie Kazarian and Yuya Uemora vs. Deaner and Callihan, Allysin Kay vs. Taya Valkyrie, and more (23:27)…

Click here for the February 24 Impact Wrestling audio review.

