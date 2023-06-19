Moose re-signs with Impact Wrestling

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former Impact World Champion Moose announced that he has re-signed with the company. Although terms of the deal were not disclosed, he did write on social media (see below) that he signed the longest deal in company history.

Powell’s POV: While it feels like Moose has creatively done just about everything there is to do in Impact already, good for him and the company for extending their relationship.