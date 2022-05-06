What's happening...

05/06 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: PCO vs. Jonah in a Monster’s Ball, Ace Austin vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Title, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Steve Maclin, W Morrissey vs. Brian Myers in a tables match, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Jay White and Chris Bey, teleportation returns

May 6, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: PCO vs. Jonah in a Monster’s Ball, Ace Austin vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Title, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Steve Maclin, W Morrissey vs. Brian Myers in a tables match, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Jay White and Chris Bey, teleportation returns, and more (21:13)…

Click here for the May 6 Impact Wrestling audio review.

