Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Jonah vs. PCO in a Monster’s Ball, Ace Austin vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Title, Tomohiro Ishii vs. Steve Maclin, W Morrissey vs. Brian Myers in a tables match, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Jay White and Chris Bey

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Ace Austin vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Title: A good, competitive match. There’s typically not a lot of mystery regarding the outcome when Romero faces top wrestlers or challenges for a title. That’s actually a credit to him, because he clearly has no issue with putting over other wrestlers in various promotions. And whatever his matches lack in drama regarding the finish is more than made up for with quality in-ring work.

Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Jay White and Chris Bey: Another quality match with White and Bey picking up a clean win over two of Impact’s most underutilized wrestlers. The post match attack by Honor No More was fine until the Good Brothers came out and the Bullet Club quickly disposed of the rival faction. Honor No More needs heat and in-ring credibility, but Eddie Edwards is the only member who is booked consistently enough to get both.

W Morrissey vs. Brian Myers in a tables match: I’m giving the match a Hit, but I cringed while watching the finish that saw Morrissey powerbomb Myers from inside the ring through a table on the floor. They are far from the first two wrestlers to do that spot, but the risk factor is just too high and it looked like the back of Myers’ head hit hard when he landed. Putting that aside, Impact did a good job of making viewers wait to see Morrissey get his hands on Myers. I also liked the help Jordynne Grace gave Morrissey to help counter the interference of Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green.

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Steve Maclin: The slugfest style match that one would expect from these two. The only thing working against the match is that there was no mystery regarding the outcome with Ishii challenging for the Impact World Championship on Saturday’s Under Siege event on Impact Plus. Even so, it was an enjoyable match and Maclin looked good in defeat.

Jonah vs. PCO in a Monster’s Ball: I may be in the minority, but I enjoyed the two previous Jonah vs. PCO matches more. There is clearly an audience that loves the weaponry that comes with a Monster’s Ball match. I get it. It’s just not for me. And if I never see the overused thumbtacks again it will be too soon. But both men worked really hard and this was one of the better Monster’s Ball matches. I was surprised to see PCO go over, but I applaud Impact for booking a decisively strong finish.

Masha Slamovich vs. Damaris: Another squash win for Slamovich. I have enjoyed the slow build that Impact has given her, and it feels like the time has come for her to start working with some Impact regulars.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Decay use magical powers on Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans: Why? Impact has been a treat to watch ever since they eliminated campy hocus pocus segments like this one and scaled back on the bad sports entertainment style skits. The production of these silly teleporting moments always looks low rent, and everything about Decay having supernatural abilities is inconsistent with the rest of the show. On a side note, while I typically find the Swinger’s Dungeon segments quick, harmless, and even good for a laugh, I could have done without seeing Zicky Dice with a gag ball in his mouth.