Impact Wrestling TV rating and viewership for the Monster’s Ball headlined show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Thursday’s Impact Wrestling television show averaged 108,000 viewers for AXS-TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up slightly from the previous episode’s 107,000 viewers.

Powell’s POV: Impact finished 101st in Thursday’s cable ratings and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from the 0.02 rating drawn the previous week. The NJPW show that followed failed to crack Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings. A pair of NHL Playoff games finished first and second in Thursday’s cable ratings. There were no NBA Playoff games on Thursday, which obviously helped Impact’s cause.