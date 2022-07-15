Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Josh Alexander, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. Violent By Design, Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Kenny King vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson, Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James, Steve Maclin vs. James Storm, Masha Slamovich vs. Tenille Dashwood

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Josh Alexander, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. “Violent By Design” Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner: A quality six-man tag match with the babyface team going over strong in the end. The finish was encouraging in terms of Impact turning the page on Alexander feuding with the VBD members. They are a fine act, but I just don’t believe people view them a threats to win the Impact World Championship. The post match angle with Sabin holding onto the title belt and staring at it before giving it back to Alexander was an obvious tease for what should be a very good match.

Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James: This would not have been out of place in the main event slot or on a pay-per-view. It was a bit worrisome when the heated rivals started off with the throwback kisses, but they picked up the intensity after that and put together a really good match. The finish was a bit wonky, though, as the referee had to put himself in a really awkward position to avoid seeing Green’s feet on the ropes. Even so, I really enjoyed this match.

Steve Maclin vs. James Storm: A quality match with an exposed turnbuckle finish that protected Storm. I’d like to see Storm get another meaningful push in Impact, but I’m also not sure if he’s under contract. If not, then it was perfectly logical to give Maclin a win over the Impact legend.

Killer Kelly vignettes: Imagine being a female pro wrestler who is starting with a company and the first thing they ask you to do is go to a cheap motel to film a shower scene. This woman deserves some type of courage award. Anyway, I’m not sure what they are going for with these vignettes, but I am intrigued.

Masha Slamovich vs. Tenille Dashwood: Another dominant win for Slamovich. She destroyed enhancement wrestlers and is now plowing through some of the main roster regulars. The build of Slamovich has been strong and it will be interesting to see what her first real showdown match will end up being.

“Honor No More” Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Kenny King vs. “Bullet Club” Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson: A Hit for match quality. I continue to like the individuals in the two factions far more than I enjoy the actual factions. Bullet Club feels like it ran its course several years ago, and Honor No More started promising and has sadly led to a lot of inconsequential eight- and ten-man tag matches. It was nice HNM get a win, even if it was with help from Maria Kanellis.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Undead Realm: Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary have unique chemistry, but even that wasn’t enough to make up for Impact venturing back into this idiotic nonsense. Let me guess, Havok being introduced as Jessicka means she’ll be putting her own spin on a Susie Yung style gimmick?