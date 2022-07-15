07/15 Powell’s Impact Wrestling audio review: Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Kenny King vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson, Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James, Josh Alexander, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. Violent By Design, Steve Maclin vs. James Storm, Masha Slamovich vs. Tenille Dashwood

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Kenny King vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson, Chelsea Green vs. Mickie James, Josh Alexander, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin vs. Violent By Design, Steve Maclin vs. James Storm, Masha Slamovich vs. Tenille Dashwood, and more (22:22)…

Click here for the July 15 Impact Wrestling audio review.

