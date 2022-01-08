Impact Wrestling using ROH voices for the ROH Championship match at Hard To Kill

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced that the Ring of Honor duo of Ian Riccaboni and Bobby Cruise will play parts in tonight’s Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin match for the original ROH Championship belt. Riccaboni will call the match on play-by-play, while Cruise will serve as the ring announcer for the match that will be held on the Impact Wresting Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Powell’s POV: Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are the ROH broadcast team. I wish Coleman was involved, but I love the idea of bringing in Riccaboni and Cruise to play their respective roles. Join me for my live review of Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill tonight beginning with the 30-minute pre-show at 6:30CT/7:30 ET. Dot Net Members will hear my audio review later tonight.