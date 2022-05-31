Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, classic pay-per-view airing, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Moose and Steve Maclin vs. W Morrissey and PCO

-Kenny King vs. Blake Christian

-Mike Bennett and Matt Taven vs. Heath and Rhino

-Savannah Evans vs. Mia Yim

-Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Rich Swann

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. AXS will air Slammiversary 2007 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and features classic world championship matches. The Before The Impact show streams on the Impact YouTube page at 6:30CT/7:30ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.