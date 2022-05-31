AEW Dark preview: The card for tonight’s online show (no spoilers)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped for tonight’s AEW Dark online show.

-ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez vs. Viva Van

-Serpentico, Peter Avalon, and Ryan Nemeth vs. Evil Uno, John Silver, and 10

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Hunter Grey and Paul Titan

-Carlie Bravo vs. Anthony Ogogo

-Jamie Hayter vs. Danika Della Rouge

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Briar Starr’s reviews are typically available on Wednesday mornings, but he is taking the week off, so we will be running basic show results. Briar’s reviews will return next week.