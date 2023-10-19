AEW Dynamite rating for the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 901,000 viewers for TBS, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was up from the 609,000 viewership total from last week’s show that ran on a Tuesday against NXT.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.31 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last Tuesday’s 0.26 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 798,000 viewers a 0.30 rating on USA Network. The October 18, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 752,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show that ran on a Tuesday opposite an NXT episode.