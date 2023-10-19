AEW Dynamite rating for the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 901,000 viewers for TBS, according to Robert Seidman of Substack.com/@sportstvratings. The viewership count was up from the 609,000 viewership total from last week’s show that ran on a Tuesday against NXT.
Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.31 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last Tuesday’s 0.26 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT finished with 798,000 viewers a 0.30 rating on USA Network. The October 18, 2022 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 752,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic for a show that ran on a Tuesday opposite an NXT episode.
Be the first to comment