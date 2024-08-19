AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s All In go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision.

-A wildcard match for a spot in the four-way London Ladders Match for the AEW Trios Titles at All In

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped on Wednesday in Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff. Join me for my live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).