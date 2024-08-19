WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.
-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
-Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
-Kofi Kinston, Xavier Woods, and Odyssey Jones vs. “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar
-Randy Orton appears
-CM Punk appears
-Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri
Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at FLA Live Arena.
