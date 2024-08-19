WWE Raw preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

-Kofi Kinston, Xavier Woods, and Odyssey Jones vs. “The Final Testament” Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar

-Randy Orton appears

-CM Punk appears

-Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri

Powell’s POV: Raw will be held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida at FLA Live Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.