WrestleMania XL weekend weather forecast

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-The forecast for Saturday’s WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia is mostly sunny with a high of 61 and a low of 46.
-The forecast for Sunday’s WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia is mostly sunny with a high of 65 and a low of 51. Read more at Weather.com.
Powell’s POV: There’s only a four percent chance of rain on Saturday and and eight percent chance on Sunday. It might be a little windy on Saturday in particular with gusts between 10-20 miles per hour, but the forecast is looking pretty good for early April in Philadelphia.
