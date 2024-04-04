WrestleMania XL weekend weather forecast

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The forecast for Saturday’s WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia is mostly sunny with a high of 61 and a low of 46.

-The forecast for Sunday’s WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia is mostly sunny with a high of 65 and a low of 51. Read more at Weather.com.

Powell’s POV: There’s only a four percent chance of rain on Saturday and and eight percent chance on Sunday. It might be a little windy on Saturday in particular with gusts between 10-20 miles per hour, but the forecast is looking pretty good for early April in Philadelphia.