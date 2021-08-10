NXT TV preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s return to USA Network

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Dakota Kai vs. Sarray.

-Odyssey Jones vs. Trey Baxter in an NXT Breakout Tournament semifinal match.

-Ilja Dragunov’s first match at the Capitol Wrestling Center.

-Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly meet face to face.

-Raquel Gonzalez breaks her silence for the first time since being attacked by Dakota Kai.

-A special look at the Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe feud.

Powell's POV: Kai has replaced Ember Moon in the match against Sarray that is now listed for the opening segment. NXT returns to USA Network after being bumped to Syfy for Tokyo Olympics coverage.