WWE Raw viewership without competition from the Tokyo Olympics

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.79 million viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Viewership was down from the 1.821 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .49 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .51 rating.

Powell’s POV: The last Raw held prior to the Tokyo Olympics was the July 19 Money in the Bank fallout edition that delivered 1.923 million viewers and a .57 rating in the 18-49 demo. The August 10, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.722 million viewers.