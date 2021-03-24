3/23 NWA Powerrr results: Powell’s review of the return edition featuring Nick Aldis, Thom Latimer, and a partner vs. Pope, Aron Stevens, and JR Kratos, Kamille vs. Alex Gracia, Fred Rosser vs. Matt Cross vs. Marshe Rockett in a three-way, Mike Parrow vs. Jordan Clearwater

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NWA TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Powerrr (Episode 22)

Taped Monday in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios

Streamed March 23, 2021 on the FITE TV

The “Into the Fire” opening aired… The broadcast team of Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky checked in from the broadcast desk and hyped the matches. Galli said Thunder Rosa had a sponsored wrestler appearing on the show…

Kyle Davis stood on the interview and spoke with Strictly Business members Nick Aldis, Thom Latimer, and Kamille. He wondered who the third man would be in the six-man main event. Latimer said Pope should be embarrassed by the way he retained the NWA TV Title at the pay-per-view. Kamille boasted that she became No. 1 contender to the NWA Women’s Championship. Davis noted that Trevor Murdoch was hospitalized. Aldis said it was a celebration that Powerr was back. Aldis said he’s not just an animal in the weight room and the bedroom, he’s an animal in the boardroom. He said FITE TV wrote a big check to secure NWA Powerrr. Aldis said he doesn’t condone what happened to Trevor Murdoch. He said it was only a matter of time before Kamille wins the women’s championship…

1. Kamille vs. Alex Gracia. Gallis said Rosa brought Gracia to the NWA. Gracia went right at Kamille, who quickly took offensive control. Gracia suffered a bloody nose. There appeared to be an edit, as it looked like they cut something out of the match. Kamille dominated Gracia and speared her. Kamille stood her up and speared her a second time before pinning her…

Kamille beat Alex Gracia.

Powell’s POV: The audio mix is rough, as the “fans” and the ring announcer are louder than the broadcast team. The match was a showcase for Kamille. Gracia has a good look and has worked some AEW Dark matches. I hope they intend to give her more than just enhancement work on Powerrr.

Kyle Davis interviewed NWA TV Champion The Pope, who said he wasn’t happy with the way he retained the title at the pay-per-view (via ten-minute time limit), but all you have to do is survive. Davis pointed out that Pope could earn an NWA World Title match if he successfully defends his own title seven times. Eventually, Tyrus and Austin Idol interrupted the promo. Idol introduced Tyrus as his new client. Idol claimed that he made Aldis the NWA Champion and will do the same for Tyrus. “With all due respect, who the hell is this?” Pope asked. Tyrus said he doesn’t like Pope and Pope doesn’t like him. He told Pope that he would see him around…

2. Fred Rosser vs. Matt Cross vs. Marshe Rockett in a three-way. Pope sat in on commentary with Galli and Storm. Cross performed a nice springboard cross body block onto Rockett, but he only got a one count. Later, Cross went for a shooting star press on Rosser, who moved out of the way. Cross landed on his feet and knocked Rockett off the apron, but then ate Rosser’s gutbuster finisher and took the pin…

Fred Rosser defeated Matt Cross and Marshe Rockett in a three-way.

Powell’s POV: A nice match. I believe Rockett worked for Billy Corgan when he booked the RPW promotion out of Chicago and again in Impact Wrestling. Rosser is best known for his days as Darren Young in WWE. He’s done some good work in various promotions lately and his a nice addition for the NWA. The audio mix seemed better or they were yelling, but it’s still a struggle to hear the broadcast team over everything else.

May Valentine interviewed Slice Boogie in the backstage area. Boogie said he didn’t come to the NWA to have one match, get beat up, and head home. He said he won his first match. Valentine asked him who he has his eyes on. Boogie said there are a lot of wrestlers. He indicated that he had his eyes on Valentine…

3. Mike Parrow vs. Jordan Clearwater. Velvet Sky was back on commentary (and could barely be heard). Parrow performed an early Full Nelson Slam. A short time later, Parrow chokeslammed Clearwater and then put his foot on him, which led to a two count. Clearwater came back with a neckbreaker and got a one count. Parrow blasted him with forearms to the head, then performed an inverted piledriver and scored the pin…

Mike Parrow beat Jordan Clearwter.

Powell’s POV: The Machine! This was a squash win for Bert Kreischer’s giant twin. On a side note, they have the Mongrovian flag hanging with the rest of the flags in the studio, which is a nice touch.

Thunder Rosa was interviewed by Davis on the interview set. She said she represented the company with honor when she was the champion. She said she didn’t know what would happen if Kamille ended up with the title. Davis introduced Melina, who said she kept watching Rosa and is very proud of her. Melina said Rosa reminds her of everything she was able to accomplish. Melina told Rosa that she’s there for her if she ever needs her. Rosa said she was flattered, but she needed to do things on her own. Melina said she understood, but added that she would be there as a manager or anything she may need. Rosa said the past is the past, but she doesn’t think she needs her help…

4. Nick Aldis, Thom Latimer, and Chris Adonis vs. Aron Stevens, JR Kratos, and Pope in a six-man tag match. Late in the match, Kratos was going to hit Adonis with a chair, but Stevens stopped his partner. Adonis rolled up Kratos and held the tights while pinning him…

Nick Aldis, Thom Latimer, and Chris Adonis beat Aron Stevens, JR Kratos, and Pope.

Afterward, Kratos told Stevens that he should have let him use the chair. Stevens brought Kratos his tag title belt. The Powerrr closing credits aired…

Powell’s POV: If you’ve only watched Powerrr, then this is the first time you’ve seen Stevens and Kratos team together, and they already appear to be splitting up. It’s underwhelming that this was the focal point of the main event of the first Powerrr back from the pandemic break. Adonis didn’t feel like a surprise given that he worked the pay-per-view on Sunday. The audio mix issues were annoying. I was happy to see Velvet Sky on commentary, but I couldn’t get a feel for how she did. The mix was good during the pay-per-view, so hopefully it won’t be an issue on future shows.

Overall, this was a forgettable return for Powerrr. It was nice to see some fresh faces, but there were no big moments, nor was there a big hook for future episodes. Unless the broadcast team mentioned something that I couldn’t hear, they didn’t really do anything to sell us on next week’s show. Had this been a mid-season episode, it would have been fine, but this was a disappointing return episode. I really enjoyed Powerrr before the pandemic and hopefully the show finds its stride again quickly.