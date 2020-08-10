Impact Wrestling announces the schedule for upcoming “Impact in 60” episodes

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling announced the following themes for the weekly “Impact in 60” show.

-August 11: Tag Team Classics

-August 18: Kurt Angle vs. Samoa Joe

-August 25: The Best of Rob Van Dam

-September 1: The Best of Tommy Dreamer

-September 8: The Best of Bully Ray

Powell’s POV: Will the Best of Tommy Dreamer episode be a special 30-minute episode rather than the usual 60 minutes? Kidding! The “Impact in 60” show airs Tuesdays at 9CT/10ET on AXS TV.

