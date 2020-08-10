What's happening...

New AEW Deadly Draw tournament teams announced

August 10, 2020

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW streamed footage of the drawing for a new team that will take part in the Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament. Madusa informed Dasha Gonzalez that she will wrestle in the tournament. Gonzalez drew a color and ended up becoming the tag team partner for Rachael Ellering. The duo will face Ivelisse and Diamante in a first-round match. Watch the footage of the drawing below.

Powell’s POV: The teams of Brandi Rhodes & Allie and Tay Conti & Anna Jay won the two first-round matches last week to advance to the semifinals. Tonight’s show will feature the two remaining first-round matches. Join me for my live review of the AEW “Deadly Draw” women’s tag team tournament as the show streams on the AEW YouTube page tonight at 6CT/7ET.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (2)

  1. Evil Write this Way August 10, 2020 @ 11:43 am

    I think this is a great idea! I have a completely positive attitude towards this latest development!

    Reply
  2. Write This Way August 10, 2020 @ 12:46 pm

    Hopefully Ellering doesn’t throw a tantrum and refuse to sell if she’s booked to lose (see match vs Christi Jaynes 3 years ago).

    I’m really interested to see what Madusa can do at 56.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.