New AEW Deadly Draw tournament teams announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW streamed footage of the drawing for a new team that will take part in the Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament. Madusa informed Dasha Gonzalez that she will wrestle in the tournament. Gonzalez drew a color and ended up becoming the tag team partner for Rachael Ellering. The duo will face Ivelisse and Diamante in a first-round match. Watch the footage of the drawing below.

Powell’s POV: The teams of Brandi Rhodes & Allie and Tay Conti & Anna Jay won the two first-round matches last week to advance to the semifinals. Tonight’s show will feature the two remaining first-round matches. Join me for my live review of the AEW “Deadly Draw” women’s tag team tournament as the show streams on the AEW YouTube page tonight at 6CT/7ET.