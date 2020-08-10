New AEW Deadly Draw tournament teams announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW streamed footage of the drawing for a new team that will take part in the Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament. Madusa informed Dasha Gonzalez that she will wrestle in the tournament. Gonzalez drew a color and ended up becoming the tag team partner for Rachael Ellering. The duo will face Ivelisse and Diamante in a first-round match. Watch the footage of the drawing below.
Powell’s POV: The teams of Brandi Rhodes & Allie and Tay Conti & Anna Jay won the two first-round matches last week to advance to the semifinals. Tonight’s show will feature the two remaining first-round matches. Join me for my live review of the AEW “Deadly Draw” women’s tag team tournament as the show streams on the AEW YouTube page tonight at 6CT/7ET.
SOCIAL EXCLUSIVE@DashaKuret is excited about tonight’s tournament.
However, @Madusa_rocks is about to give her more exciting news!
Watch the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament TONIGHT via our Official YouTube Channel 7/6c. https://t.co/rQt36U8MoE pic.twitter.com/WKtQQv62w1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020
I think this is a great idea! I have a completely positive attitude towards this latest development!
Hopefully Ellering doesn’t throw a tantrum and refuse to sell if she’s booked to lose (see match vs Christi Jaynes 3 years ago).
I’m really interested to see what Madusa can do at 56.