Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show featuring an Impact World Championship match

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Tuesday’s television show.

-Eddie Edwards vs. Trey Miguel for the Impact World Championship.

-“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. “Reno Scum” Luster The Legend and Adam Thornstowe.

Powell’s POV: Eddie Edwards announced last night that he will defend the Impact World Title on a weekly basis, so we’ll be seeing a lot of title matches as long as he holds the championship. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available shortly after the show airs on Tuesdays. My Impact Wrestling Hit List and my Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review are available on Wednesdays.