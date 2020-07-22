The Jericho Cruise has been postponed

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The annual Jericho Cruise that was scheduled for February 1-4, 2021 has been postponed due to the pandemic. The new scheduled dates are October 21-25, 2021. Read more at ChrisJerichoCruise.com
Powell’s POV: A logical move given the current state of the world during the pandemic. I’d love to think that the world will return to normal by February, but there’s obviously no guarantee of that happening, especially at the rate we’re going in the United States. Prove me wrong by wearing your masks in public.
After careful consideration and caution for everyone’s health and safety, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to postpone the Triple Whammy. We will now sail Oct 21-25, 2021 from Miami, Florida to Grand Bahama Island. Learn more: https://t.co/3OqvhZjwsU
— Chris Jericho Cruise (@jericho_cruise) July 22, 2020
