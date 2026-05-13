Scenic City Invitational “Scenic City Rumble” results: Vetter’s review of the Scenic City Rumble match, Darian Bengston vs. Landon Hale for the Action Title

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Scenic City Invitational “Scenic City Rumble”

May 1, 2026, in Sale Creek, Tennessee, at Sale Creek Middle High School

Replay released May 13, 2026, via IndependentWrestling.TV

This venue is the middle school gym, and the crowd was 250. The lights were on. Rob Weathers and the injured Jaden Newman provided commentary. Breaks between matches have been edited out. Sale Creek is located just north of Chattanooga, placing it roughly midway between Nashville and Atlanta.

1. Tank vs. Aaron Roberts. Roberts is the former WWE ID prospect whom I compared to a young One Man Gang, and I really am surprised he didn’t stay longer in the ID program. Tank is now in his 50s but has that same big, burly build. An intense lockup at the bell, and they rolled to the floor and brawled at ringside. No guardrails here, so they brawled past the seats on the floor and over to, and into, the bleachers.

Tank sat Roberts on a chair, then hit a running cannonball at 5:00. (The commentary track is about 5-10 seconds behind the action. I hate it, but that’s better than the commentary being ahead of the action!). In the ring, Roberts missed a Vader Bomb. Tank immediately hit a DDT for the pin. That wrapped up suddenly. (I think that speaks volumes about how limited the older Tank is these days.)

Tank defeated Aaron Roberts at 6:50.

2. Darian Bengston vs. Landon Hale for the Action Title. “The Good Doctor” Hale is a chiropractor, and I’ve always compared him to a young Matt Taven. This should be really good. They immediately tied up on the mat. They traded some reversals that led to some rollups, and Hale hit a huracanrana at 2:00. They traded some chops. Hale hit a sidewalk slam for a nearfall. Hale hit a Bailey-style corner moonsault to the floor at 4:00. Bengston went for a Rings of Saturn, but Hale blocked it. Darian locked in the Cattle Mutilation at 6:30, but Hale was able to escape.

Bengston hit a double-underhook suplex, and they were both down. Hale hit a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall, but he missed a Springboard 450 Splash. He hit a springboard elbow drop for a nearfall at 8:00. Hale set up for a One-Winged Angel, but Bengston escaped. Darian hit a springboard Flatliner and a clothesline. Hale hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall. Hale went for a Lethal Injection, but Darian caught him, locked in the Makabe Lock (his standing version of the Cattle Mutilation), and Hale tapped out. Good action.

Darian Bengston defeated Landon Hale to retain the Action Title at 9:15.

3. “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas vs. “The Carnies” Nick Iggy and Hunter Drake for the Action Tag Team Titles. I’ve only seen Iggy a few times; he’s white with short hair; the Carnies are the heels. They attacked from behind, and we’re underway! A commentator pointed out we haven’t had a bell yet. Top Team hit dropkicks and we got the bell at 00:33. The heels stomped on Lucas in their corner, and the long-haired Drake choked him in the ropes. Iggy tied up Lucas on the mat and kept him grounded.

Yaki got a hot tag at 4:00, but the ref missed it and ordered him back to his corner, as the Carnies continued to work over Jay. Hunter hit a double stomp to the chest for a nearfall. Yaki got the hot tag at 5:30 and hit a variety of kicks. He hit a dive to the floor on Iggy. In the ring, Top Team hit a team stunner move on Hunter for a nearfall. The Carnies hit a team Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 7:00! Cool move! Lucas hit a top-rope stunner on Hunter. Iggy hit a DVD on Lucas.

Terry hit a Pele Kick on Iggy, and suddenly, all four were down. Iggy and Lucas got up and traded chops, and Jay hit a double stomp. Iggy hit a low-blow kick and got an inside cradle for a believable nearfall at 9:00! Iggy got a belt, but the ref confiscated it. Iggy grabbed the other belt, but he accidentally hit Hunter! Top Team immediately hit a team spike piledriver to pin Iggy. Good action.

“Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas defeated “The Carnies” Nick Iggy and Hunter Drake to retain the Action Tag Team Titles at 9:44/official time of 9:11.

4. Corinne Joy vs. Ravenna Vein. Again, Corinne is a teen who is a mix of former WWE diva Layla El and Willow Nightingale. Vein has a goth vampire gimmick. I think this is the fourth time I’ve seen these two battle, and a commentator called it a “huge rivalry,” saying it’s either match No. 7 or 8 between them. We got the bell, but they played to the crowd, and the fans were behind Vein. Joy hit a Thesz Press and some punches. The commentators talked about the late, great Jimmy Rave, who was the first-ever Scenic City Rumble winner.

Joy hit a clothesline, and she stomped on Vein. Corinne hit a basement dropkick in the corner for a nearfall at 3:30. Vein hit a back suplex, then another. Corinne hit some kicks and a German Suplex, then a running knee for a nearfall at 5:30. Joy went to the top rope, but Vein flipped her to the mat. She immediately hit a spear for the pin! Fine match, but I wish that had been longer!

Ravenna Vein defeated Corinne Joy at 6:18.

5. Tim Bosby and Dylan Hales vs. Big Dave Weaver and “Coach” Gary Murray. Again, I consider Bosby a top-10 US-based indy talent. Hales routinely serves as manager, but I’m not sure how much of a wrestling background he has. The commentators didn’t explicitly say it, but the Coach is probably a school district employee; he wore a loose-fitting T-shirt. He opened against Hales and threw an ugly punch. (This crowd is clearly going to eat up anything the Coach does, though.) Bosby got in and locked up with the coach. Big Dave entered at 2:30 and hit some loud chops on Bosby.

Coach Gary entered and hit some chops and quickly tagged out. From the apron, Hales struck Dave in the back, allowing the heels to take over. Bosby hit a bodyslam. Hales choked Gary in the ropes. (This crowd was very invested in this one; I’m sure many of them are only here because of Gary in this match.) Gary and Bosby tagged in at 6:30; Gary hit a series of punches in the corner, then a flying shoulder tackle. Gary hit a bodyslam! Hales entered, but Coach bodyslammed him, too. The Coach put Hales in a Texas Cloverleaf, and Hales tapped out. A crowd-pleasing match.

Big Dave Weaver and “Coach” Gary Murray defeated Tim Bosby and Dylan Hales at 7:55.

6. The 2026 Scenic City Rumble. I’m a sucker for a good Rumble, but I wouldn’t be surprised if I don’t know a dozen or so participants. Sean Campbell drew No. 1. Nick Iggy was No. 2. I see there is still 46 minutes left, so this is getting plenty of time. Shean Christopher drew No. 3 at 1:30. JT Paradox was No. 4; he’s new. He’s thicker and hit German Suplexes on everyone. The Skunkrocker was No. 5; he has a skunk tail. Ugh. He rubbed his butt in wrestlers’ faces. Eye-roll. The commentators sold that he smelled awful. Country Boy Coots was No. 6 at 4:30; they are coming out rapid-fire! He’s older and balding with a thick dark beard.

Chaynmale was No. 7; I don’t know him, either. No eliminations yet. Grayson Pierce was No. 8; he’s a talented youngster. Iggy was tossed at 7:30. Brady Seyden and Brock Seyden, two twin brothers, entered at No. 9 & 10; they wore identical white trunks with teal trim. The massive Aaron Roberts entered at No. 11 at 9:00. Aaron immediately attacked the Seyden twins and clotheslined them both to the floor. Aaron tossed Chaynmale, too. He tossed Skunkrocker. Ray Bruce was No. 12. Paradox was tossed. Coots was tossed. I see five in the ring, as Roberts and Bruce traded punches while the other three were down on the mat.

Korey Steed was No. 13; I don’t know him. Roberts dropped Cory with one punch. Nathan Mowery entered at No. 14, and he hit guys over the head with a cookie sheet. Kasey Owens was No. 15; he’s a potential winner. The commentators noted Owens was last year’s runner-up. Owens eliminated Pierce! Dylan Scott was No. 16. (I am one ahead, as I counted the twins as two entries.) Damon Stryker was 17 at 15:30; he’s a potential winner. He immediately hit a powerbomb on Owens. “Blanco,” a generic guy in a mask, entered at No. 18. (Who has been eliminated and trying to participate twice?)

Tim Bosby was No. 19 at 18:00, and he quickly tossed Mowery. Bosby and Roberts brawled. We may have 10 in the ring right now. Bosby tossed Korey Steed. Aaron Roberts tossed Dylan Scott. Hunter Drake was No. 20. Bosby and two other guys worked together to eliminate Roberts!!! That’s a big elimination! Jameson Shook was No. 21; he also is a potential winner. Stryker was eliminated. Bosby ripped the mask off of “Blanco” and tossed him; the commentators said the guy is in a futures tournament. Big Dave was No. 22 at 21:30. Rosario Grillo entered at 23, and he hit some low blows.

Kody Manhorn was No. 24, and he hit a series of headbutts. King Lee, looking like Hillbilly Jim in his big bib overalls, was No. 25, and the crowd popped for him. Cousin Condrey, who certainly makes me think of Abyss with his big body and scary mask, was No. 26. DRP was No. 27; I don’t know him. He wore pink gear and looked like an ’80s rocker. Trevor Blackwell was No. 28 at 28:30. Grillo was tossed. Manhorn was tossed. Dante Darko was No. 29; I don’t know him, either. Erron Wade drew No. 30; he’s the only former winner in this year’s field. DRP was eliminated. Lee was eliminated. The final entrant is Student Cullen at 32:00. (Again, I counted the twins as two separate entries, so we have 31, not 30.)

I am seeing ten guys remaining in the ring! Darko and Blackwell both were eliminated. Student Cullen was eliminated. We’re down to SEVEN. Bosby was flipped out at 35:00, and the crowd popped for that. Owens eliminated Hunter Drake. Erron Wade eliminated Owens (with the aid of Student Cullen on the floor!) We are down to FOUR : Big Dave, Erron Wade, Jameson Shook, and Shean Christopher. Shook and Shean fought on the apron; Wade knocked them both to the floor! It’s just Big Dave Weaver vs. Erron Wade. Dave hit a massive clothesline to flip Wade over the top rope to the floor.

Big Dave Weaver won a 31-man Royal Rumble at 38:45.

Final Thoughts: A decent Rumble. I don’t mind the winner, and the final eight or so were all potential winners (except the student!), and that’s certainly something I’m looking for — some mystery in the outcome. I presumed that none of the guys I didn’t know would be a factor, and that turned out to be the case. The undercard was all fine. I’ll go with Bengston-Hale for best match, Top Team’s match for second, and the Rumble for third.