NJPW wrestler taking time off to film a movie

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Togi Makabe will be taking time away from the promotion to film a movie. “I’ll be taking some time out to battle in the outside world for a while, all to benefit New Japan Pro-Wrestling,” Makabe is quoted as saying in a NJPW website story. “I’ll see you all again soon!” Read the official statement at NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: Makabe’s hiatus goes into effect starting with Tuesday’s live event. NJPW has not indicated when he will return or the name of the film. Makabe has worked on several projects as a voice actor for films and video games.