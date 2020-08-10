WWE SummerSlam lineup: The list of advertised matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE SummerSlam, which takes place Sunday, August 23 at a location to be announced.

-Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton for the WWE Championship.

-The Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza for the Raw Tag Titles.

-Apollo Crews vs. MVP for the U.S. Title.

-Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio.

-Bayley vs. a battle royal winner for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Sasha Banks defends the Raw Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE has not announced the location of SummerSlam as of this update beyond stating that it has been moved from the original location of Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden. There is plenty of speculation that WWE will run the show at an outdoor venue rather than at the WWE Performance Center, but nothing is official. WWE is working toward Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend for the WWE Universal Championship, and Asuka can earn a Raw Women’s Championship match if she beats Bayley on Monday’s Raw. Bayley will defend the Smackdown Women’s Championship against the winner of the triple brand battle royal that will air on Friday’s Smackdown.



