Cody tells an AEW fan not to worry about the WarnerMedia executive shakeup

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cody responded to a fan who asked whether he should be concerned by the executive shakeup at TNT’a parent company WarnerMedia. “No,” Cody replied. “We have been blessed to have had so many viewers(even opposed), thus the 3+ year extension. It’s a great partnership!”

Powell’s POV: For those who missed it last week, AEW’s biggest executive backer Kevin Reilly is out of WarnerMedia following an executive shakeup. AEW does have a deal with WarnerMedia through 2023, though it’s unclear whether there are any outs in the deal. That being said, AEW has performed well for TNT in viewership and in the key demographics, so it would be foolish if the network wanted out at this point.

