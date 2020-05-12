NWA Super Powerrr preview: The “lost” season three finale headlined by Villain Enterprises vs. Strictly Business

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events were taped January 25-26, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios for today’s NWA Powerrr online show.

-Billy Corgan closes the show with an announcement regarding the future of the company.

-Nick Aldis and Thom Latimer vs. Marty Scurll and Brody King.

-“The Rock & Roll Express” Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson vs. Aron Stevens and Question Mark.

-NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa, Allysin Kay, and Melina confrontation at the interview podium.

-Tim Storm vs. Jax Dane in a No DQ match.

-Marti Belle vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Ashley Vox in a Triple Threat.

-Eli Drake and James Storm interview.

-May’s Diary.

-Kamille’s in-ring debut and her first promo.

Powell’s POV: This episode was originally going to air in March as the go-home show for the Crockett Cup pay-per-view. The company made the call to pull the show when they cancelled the pay-per-view due to the pandemic. Tonight’s Powerrr streams Tuesdays at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA Youtube Page. My review of the episode will be available later today or on Wednesday.



