WWE Raw preview: Two matches set for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin in a non-title match.

-Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. “The IIconics” Peyton Royce and Billie Kay for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

Powell's POV: Raw is scheduled to be taped today in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.



