Impact Wrestling Aftershock to premiere tonight after the weekly television show, first guest announced

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling issued the following press release to announce the premiere of the Aftershock online post show.

IMPACT Wrestling presents IMPACT: Aftershock, a new 30-minute show starting tonight immediately after IMPACT! on AXS TV. IMPACT: Aftershock will air across the promotion’s social media and digital channels starting at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT.

Hosted by IMPACT Executive Vice President Don Callis and IMPACT star Jimmy Jacobs, the weekly online series will provide exclusive insight on each episode of IMPACT! as the pair recap the night’s action, discuss the latest IMPACT news and interview the stars of IMPACT.

In tonight’s series premiere, Callis and Jacobs welcome the “Demon Assassin” Rosemary and break down the new IMPACT #1 Contenders Tournament for the World Championship.

IMPACT: Aftershock will be available on IMPACT’s YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch channels, along with IMPACT Plus, impactwrestling.com and axs.tv.

Powell’s POV: Because there just wasn’t enough pro wrestling programming on Tuesday nights. Of course, the fact that the show is streaming online means that you can watch it live or whenever you like. So while there is an absurd amount of pro wrestling content available on Tuesday nights these days, I actually like the idea of Impact streaming a post show.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Chris Van Vliet discussing his pro wrestling and celebrity interviews available on his YouTube Page and The Chris Van Vliet Podcast, his one-show run with AEW, more - plus last year's MITB 2019 Review Flashback Podcast.

