03/05 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett on WWE Elimination Chamber along with match predictions, ROH’s women’s and pure wrestling tournaments, Matt Hardy and AEW, AEW Dynamite and NXT thoughts, and more

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly and discuss the WWE Elimination Chamber along with match predictions, ROH’s women’s and pure wrestling tournaments, Matt Hardy and AEW, AEW Dynamite and NXT thoughts, and much more (71:37)…

Click here for the March 5 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

