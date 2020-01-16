AEW signs Taz to a multi-year deal

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced the signing of Taz to a multi-year contract. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, though Taz did note in a video released by AEW that “the coin looks right.”

Powell’s POV: The timing of the hiring is interesting in that it came on the same day that AEW announced their new deal with Warner Media, which includes an extra hour of AEW programming per week. Taz does good work on color commentary and has spent several years in radio, so he should be an asset to the company.

Yesterday #AEWDynamite was extended to 2023 by @tntdrama and Today we are happy to announce that @OfficialTAZ has signed a multiple year agreement with #AEW pic.twitter.com/dX99wxdfvR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) January 16, 2020



