Marty Scurll to appear at the NWA Powerrr tapings

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA announced today that Marty Scurll will appear at the January 26 NWA Powerrr television taping in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios. Read the official announcement at NationalWrestlingAlliance.com.

Powell’s POV: The working relationship between the NWA and ROH is obviously back in play. Scurll appeared as a surprise at the end of the NWA Into The Fire pay-per-view last month, and Nick Aldis appeared at the ROH events over the weekend and was accompanied by Thom Latimer and Kamille at the second of those shows.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jake Barnett on a Dot Net Weekly combo show discussing the concept of two nights for major events, AEW Dynamite and NXT discussion, early WWE Royal Rumble winner possibilities, the XFL, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, and much more...

