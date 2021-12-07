NWA Powerrr TV taping spoilers: Full results of the Sunday evening tapings for upcoming FITE TV shows (spoilers)

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Powerrr TV Taping

December 5 in Atlanta, Georgia at GPB Studios

Report by Bill Rahffey

Commentary: Joe Galli, Tim Storm Velvet Sky

There was an interview with “The Rude Dudes” Jamie Stanley and “El Rudo” Sam Adonis.

1. Jamie Stanley defeated Alex Taylor, Jeremiah Plunkett, and Miguel Robles in a four-way qualifier for the NWA Jr. Hvt. Title.

An interview aired with Aron Stevens and Kratos. Stevens was back to full heel. JTG and Dirty Dango interrupted, saying they cheated, which led to a confrontation.

Commentary: Joe Galli, Velvet Sky, Austin Idol.

1. Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett beat Cyon in a handicap match. Rockett pinned Cyon. Tyrus came out and said no one makes a deal with Austin Idol and clapped for teammates.

Commentary: Joe Galli, Velvet Sky, Tim Storm

There was an interview with Missa Kay and Kamille.

2. “Smiling Dragons” Tootsie Lynn & Kylie Rae” defeated Kamille and Missa Kay. Kylie made Missa tap.

An interview with Colby Corino and The Fixers and OGK took place. Matt Taven put over Colby’s dad without naming Steve Corino. He said he didn’t understand why Colby associated with some of the ugliest melvins he has seen. Taven said OGK will hold NWA gold. A match with Taven vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky ws made.

3. Matt Taven defeated Wrecking ball Legursky.

There was an interview with Matt Cardona and Mike Knox. Cardona mentioned his podcast and talked about being here to save the NWA. He called the NWA old and outdated, and nostalgia. He aid they should have entrance music, pyro, and a Trevor Tron. He said he was there for Trevor Murdoch and claimed Trevor may have bullied him early in his career. He added that he was there for three reasons: Bring relevancy to Trevor Murdoch, bring relevancy to the NWA, and bring relevancy to the NWA World Title.

4. Natalia Marchova defeated Paulo Blaze (w/Teryn Terrell).

5. Homicide, Bestia 666, and Mecha Wolf beat Jax Dane and “The End” Parrow & Odinson. Homicide pinned Parrow.

Commentary: Joe Galli, Velvet Sky, Austin Idol.

Kiera Hogan defeated Christi Jaynes, Kenzie Page, and Jennacide (with Teryn Terrell) to become No. 1 contender to the NWA Women’s Championship. Hogan pinned Jaynes to earn a title shot against Kamille.

There was an interview with Jax Dane, who spoke about the Anthony Mayweather and Mims teacher vs student for a match. Dane said he’s a legend and guessed that anyone could have a ceremony after (Jazz had one at) Hard Times 2. Rodney Mack, husband of Jazz, came out and punched Dane.

6. Anthony Mayweather defeated Big Strong Mims via count-out to earn a match against Jax Dane. Mims tried to give Anthony the win. Mayweather wouldn’t take the pin or count out victory. So when both were outside, Mims pushed Mayweather back inside the ring to beat the referee’s count.

7. Dirty Dango and JTG beat “The Rude Dudes” Jamie Stanley and Sam Adonis. Dirty Dango pinned Stanley.

There was an interview with Aron Stevens, who said war is at the door. He’s still cracking up.

8. Tyrus defeated Jaden Roller to retain the NWA TV Title. Lots of offense for challenger.

Tyrus said he made seven defenses. He said he would not be trading in his title for a world title shot because his belt is his world title, not a woman you dump in her 30s when she loses her looks or an old car. He said he would keep it as long as he wants to.

9. Cyon defeated Judias (w/Sinister Minister by DQ. Sal Rinauro came out during match begging to be managed by Sinister Minister, who commanded Sal to get in the ring. Judias threw Sal at Cyon, then both beat him down. Sal left with both laughing maniacally.

10. Matt Cardona & Mike Knox defeated Chris Adonis & Thom Lattimer and Trevor Murdoch & Tim Storm i a three-way tag match. Cardona pinned Storm. After match, Cardona yelled that he tried to help Murdoch. Trevor told him that he helped him like herpes helps a boyfriend.

11. Rodney Mack beat Devin Gray.

12. Kylie Rae beat Alison Kay. The Smiling Dragons celebrated afterward. Marti Belle consoled Allison Kay.

13. Melina beat Madi Wrenkowski.