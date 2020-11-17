Marti Belle announces her departure from the NWA

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Marti Belle announced via social media that she is no longer under contract with the NWA. “Thank you [NWA} for giving me the opportunity to be a part of the talented locker room and create some amazing moments,” Belle wrote on her Twitter page. “I met incredible people that I’m sure I’ll see again. I am no longer signed to a contract with NWA. I am not sure what’s next for me, but I am excited to find out.”

Powell’s POV: I assume this means here contract with the company simply expired. With no NWA shows announced, it’s hard to blame the company for letting some of their wrestler contracts expire, assuming that’s what’s happening. Of course, it’s always possible that Belle could be brought back once the company starts running shows again.