WWE Ruthless Aggression and WWE Backstage on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, Lita, Marina Shafir, Julio Dinero, Rebecca DiPietro, Brian Adams

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air three episodes of the WWE Ruthless Aggression documentary series starting at 7CT/8ET. The titles listed are Enter John Cena, Evolution, and The Next Big Thing, Brock Lesnar.

-WWE Backstage airs tonight at 10CT/11ET on FS1 with host Renee Young and the panel doing the show from their homes. CM Punk returns to the panel and the featured guest is Edge.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes the contract signing for the Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan match for the Rebellion themed editions of Impact. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Billy Gunn vs. Shawn Spears is the featured match. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with an B as the majority grade with 49 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade (using the empty venue curve these days). The show held my interest from start to finish, unlike last week’s boring Raw show.

-AEW Dynamite scored an A grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 37 percent of the vote. B finished second with 32 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show produced an A grade from 43 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 25 percent. I gave the show an B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Julio Dinero (Brian Wohl) is 48.

-Lita (Amy Dumas) is 45.

-Rebecca DiPietro is 41.

-Marina Shafir is 32.

-The late Brian Adams was born on April 14, 1964. He died of a drug overdose at age 43 on August 13, 2007.



