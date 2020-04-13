04/13 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade in a champion vs. champion match, Asuka vs. Ruby Riott, Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax, and Sarah Logan vs. Shayna Baszler in Money in the Bank qualifying matches

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade in a champion vs. champion match, Asuka vs. Ruby Riott, Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax, and Sarah Logan vs. Shayna Baszler in Money in the Bank qualifying matches, and more (37:03)…

Click here to stream or download the April 13 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and much more...

