NXT TV rating for Gold Rush night two with Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin for the NXT Title

June 28, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 622,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s 773,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: It looks like Seth Rollins was indeed responsible for last week’s surge, but this week’s show will performed well. NXT finished second in the Tuesday cable ratings behind only Love & Hip Hop Atlanta with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.23 rating. The June 28, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 570,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating for the Great American Bash go-home show.

