Dark Side of the Ring viewership for the Junkyard Dog edition

June 28, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s edition of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary series delivered 229,000 viewers for Vice TV, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The show finished 75th in the 18-49 demographic in Tuesday’s cable ratings with a 0.06 rating.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s episode spotlighted the Doink the Clown and produced 201,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The show is off next week due to the Independence Day holiday in the United States. It will return on July 11 with an Adrian Adonis episode.

